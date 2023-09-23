First Alert Forecast: Warm close to the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warm conditions will linger into your Sunday

Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky. It will feel cool as you start your Sunday.

Tomorrow starts off sunny and highs once again in the low and middle 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, by it will remain dry.

Clouds increase Monday and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday. Scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are possible. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s across the board.

An isolated shower could linger into Thursday as well, but we should be trending drier by then. Highs will still be in the 80s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will return to close out the week. Highs will remain in the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday.

