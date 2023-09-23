Endangered child alert issued for missing Williamson County girl

Aspen Bradford was last seen on Friday in Fairview.
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was last seen on Friday in Fairview.
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was last seen on Friday in Fairview.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl from Williamson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The TBI said Aspen Bradford was last seen on Friday in Fairview. She is 4′ and weighs 70 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about Aspen’s whereabouts, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, ext. 3238, or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.

