Endangered child alert issued for missing Williamson County girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl from Williamson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The TBI said Aspen Bradford was last seen on Friday in Fairview. She is 4′ and weighs 70 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about Aspen’s whereabouts, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, ext. 3238, or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Aspen Bradford, a 7-year-old missing from Williamson County.



She's 4', 70 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen earlier today in Fairview.



Spot her? Call WCSO at 615-790-5554 X3238 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/K10W3MFBm6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.