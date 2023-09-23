Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Nic Kerdiles was engaged to “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley and he played for the Anaheim Ducks.
Kerdiles was taken to the hospital, where he died.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a fatal crash in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at Wheless and 14th Avenue. Nicolas Kerdiles, 29, allegedly drove through a stop sign while riding his motorcycle and hit the driver’s side of another vehicle, according to police. The SUV’s driver stopped immediately following the crash.

Kerdiles was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to NBC News, Kerdiles was previously engaged to “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley.

Hours before the crash, Kerdiles posted an Instagram story of a person in a helmet on a motorcycle with the caption, “night rider,” according to NBC.

In 2012, Kerdiles was drafted to the National Hockey League in 2012 by the Anaheim Ducks.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones,” the team said in a tweet.

Chrisley also took to social media saying, “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you.”

Police said there were no signs of impairment.

