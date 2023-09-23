Crews battle house fire in Nashville

Fire officials said the fire spread from trash to the home.
House fire on Nashboro
House fire on Nashboro(Nashville Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a fire that spread from trash outside to a nearby Nashville home.

The fire at 2055 Nashboro Boulevard was reported just before noon on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the chimney of the multi-family home.

Crews were able to locate the source of the fire and extinguish it.

No injuries were reported, but three people have been displaced. The American Red Cross was called to the scene and will assist those displaced.

