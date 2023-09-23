Crews battle house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a fire that spread from trash outside to a nearby Nashville home.

The fire at 2055 Nashboro Boulevard was reported just before noon on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the chimney of the multi-family home.

Crews were able to locate the source of the fire and extinguish it.

No injuries were reported, but three people have been displaced. The American Red Cross was called to the scene and will assist those displaced.

NFD crews made a great stop, preventing an outside fire that spread to a chimney, attic, and condo unit at 2205 Nashboro Blvd. from reaching adjacent units.



3 residents are displaced & @RedCrossTN was called to assist. Fire Investigators remain on scene. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1B8Lj0WGyV — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.