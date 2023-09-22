Woman shot through apartment window, police say

The shooting occurred early Friday morning at an apartment complex off Skyline Ridge Drive.
A woman was shot through a window early Friday morning.
A woman was shot through a window early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway after someone opened fire at an apartment window, hitting a woman inside early Friday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a woman was inside her apartment off Skyline Ridge Drive with her teenage son when someone knocked on one of the apartment windows. When she got up to investigate, someone outside fired multiple shots through the window, striking the woman in the thigh.

She was transported to Skyline Medical Center nearby for treatment and the injury is not considered life-threatening.

MNPD detectives are looking at security footage to identify the suspect, who is only described as wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
Police are searching for the suspect who witnesses said drove off in a dark-colored car.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville

Latest News

Catch Up Quick 09/22/23
A teenager was shot and killed at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Holiday Drive in...
2nd arrest made in connection to deadly Clarksville shooting
Two arrests have been made after a teenager was shot and killed at the intersection of Wilma...
Deadly Clarksville shooting
A man was found shot in a parking lot off Bell Road early Friday morning.
One man injured in shooting outside Antioch motel