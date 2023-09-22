Woman shot through apartment window, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway after someone opened fire at an apartment window, hitting a woman inside early Friday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a woman was inside her apartment off Skyline Ridge Drive with her teenage son when someone knocked on one of the apartment windows. When she got up to investigate, someone outside fired multiple shots through the window, striking the woman in the thigh.

She was transported to Skyline Medical Center nearby for treatment and the injury is not considered life-threatening.

MNPD detectives are looking at security footage to identify the suspect, who is only described as wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

