Woman punched elderly woman, yelled racist slurs during BNA outburst, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly spitting on an officer and hitting an elderly woman at the Nashville International Airport.

Autumn Cathey, 26, was charged with elderly abuse, assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said they responded to an alleged fight at The Green Room restaurant at the airport on Sept. 21. Cathey was later seen throwing items off the shelves of a business in one of the airport’s concourses, police said. At one point, Cathey punched an elderly woman in the face, causing a serious injury, according to police.

When police tried to arrest her, she allegedly resisted, yelled racist slurs and spit at one of the officers, according to an arrest report.

Cathey has a court date set for Sept. 25.

