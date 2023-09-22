White House announces new office of gun violence prevention

By Stetson Miller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration announced the first-of-its kind White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement about the new office of gun violence prevention on Friday afternoon in the Rose Garden of the White House.

The office will be dedicated to focusing on implementing executive and legislative actions that could help reduce gun violence.

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message the same message to all over the country. I’ve been to every mass shooting. Do something. Please do something,” said President Biden. “My administration has been working relentlessly to do something.”

The office will be led by Vice President Harris and its goals currently include steps like ensuring that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is fully implemented and also ensuring that the president’s executive actions on gun violence are also implemented.

Several lawmakers and families of victims of gun violence came to the White House for the announcement including Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-GA) who lost her son to gun violence.

“The historic creation of the gun of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention marks a new era in the fight to keep us all safe. The office will increase coordination between states and ensure proper implementation of the gun safety legislation that we have already passed in Congress,” said Rep. McBath.

Other lawmakers who have been pushing for gun reforms like Tennessee State Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson also came and said the development of the office is big moment for the country and can help it be better prepared to handle gun violence.

“This is a significant moment for our country in prioritizing the greatest killer of our children, which is gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is an opportunity for this White House and this administration to show the country that this matters and that they are going to do everything in their power to prevent these mass tragedies from happening,” said Pearson.

“Just like you have FEMA, if there’s a natural disaster, a hurricane, tornado, this office of gun violence prevention is going to respond to the emergency, to the crisis of mass shootings,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Human trafficking numbers are on the rise in Tennessee and so is the need to help support...
Human trafficking rising in Middle Tennessee