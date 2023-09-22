Vol State announces ‘untimely’ passing of college president

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Volunteer State Community College announced Friday its school president has died.

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the untimely passing of Dr. Orinthia T. Montague, President of Volunteer State Community College,” the school said in a media release.

Montague began her tenure at Vol State two years ago and was affectionately called “Dr. O,” the school said, touting Montague for leading the school through a transformation to improve students’ experience.

“Dr. Montague was a true leader in every sense of the word. She embodied hard work, intelligence, and compassion at every level of our organization.” Dr. Emily Short, vice president of student services for Vol State said in the release. “Dr. Montague will be missed by all of us. We will honor the work she began by continuing the endeavors she set forth, making each of our campus locations the model she envisioned.”

Montague was appointed the fourth President of Volunteer State effective Sept. 1, 2021. She welcomed her third class of students to the Vol State campuses last month, according to the release. She previously served as president of Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, New York, with branch campuses in Cortland and Ithaca, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) System.

“Dr. Montague’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to the Volunteer State Community but to the entire Tennessee Board of Regents System and higher education. She was a great leader who cared deeply about her students and their success,” TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family and the campus community.”

