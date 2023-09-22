Unbeaten Centennial, Nolensville battle for early region lead

Region showdowns highlight the Week 6 high school football schedule.
Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Region battles move to the forefront as we move past the halfway mark of the regular season.

One of the biggest games on the schedule is a Region 6-5A battle in Williamson County featuring unbeaten teams.

Centennial, led by new head coach Jamaal Stewart, has the Cougars sitting 5-0 with three wins over Class 6A foes Franklin, Summit and Independence to open the season.

The Knights are also 5-0 and coming off a 34-23 win over Franklin last week. Nolensville has four wins over Class 6A foes.

In Nashville, Pearl-Cohn tries to keep its unbeaten season going as the Firebirds visit Station Camp in a Region 5-4A game.

In Sumner County, the battle of Hendersonville takes place as the Commandos (4-1, 1-0) hosts Beech (2-3, 1-0) in a Region 7-5A battle.

Also in Williamson County, Brentwood tries to improve to 6-0, 2-0 as it travels to Overton (1-4, 0-1) in a Region 6-6A game.

Catch all the highlights from across Middle Tennessee at 10:15 p.m. on Touchdown Friday Night.

