Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes across Nashville, police say

The fatal crashes occurred within the same hour.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after two pedestrians were killed in two separate crashes on Thursday night.

The first crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike. A 62-year-old woman died when she was hit by a sedan as she was crossing the road. Police said the woman was not near an intersection or a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police said the sedan and an SUV were driving south next to each other. The driver of the SUV began slowing down when they saw the woman crossing the street. Police believe the SUV obstructed the sedan driver from seeing the woman in the roadway.

Police said there were no indications of impairment on the part of the driver of the sedan. No charges were placed last night.

Within the same hour, police said there was a second crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Claiborne Streets. 67-year-old Bobby Jennings died after he was hit by a Ford Taurus as he crossed the street inside of a crosswalk.

Police said the 70-year-old driver of the Taurus was driving west. She told officers she didn’t remember seeing the traffic light at the intersection.

Officers said they would check cameras in the area to determine the color of the traffic light as the car approached.

According to police, the driver appears to have failed to yield to the pedestrian. No charges were placed.

Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
