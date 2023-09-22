TSU students visit nation’s capital to discuss money owed to university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) students went to the U.S. capital after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Education Department revealed that the university was owed $2.1 billion from the state of Tennessee.

The university said the group of students will meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and others for answers and support.

TSU student leaders are in our nation’s capital after USDA and the Education Dept. revealed that the university is owed $2.1 billion from the State of TN. The group is meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and others for answers and support . pic.twitter.com/sk6nYip0iy — Tennessee State University (@TSUedu) September 22, 2023

In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, the USDA wrote that TSU has caused a severe financial gap and that in the last 30 years alone, an additional $2,147,784,704 would have been available for the university.

The USDA told Lee that TSU has not been able to advance in ways that are on par with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville due to unbalanced funding.

In January, TSU said they received $250 million from the state to be used on major infrastructure projects.

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville said that money was the single largest one-time investment in an HBCU in the country.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he remains committed to supporting the success of TSU. So far, Lee has worked with the Tennessee General Assembly to deliver a total of $532 million dollars to support the university.

Officials with TSU said the $250 million in January would go toward sprucing up six buildings on the campus including the following:

Love said he is hopeful the $2.1 billion will be given to the school.

“We have been able to identify those pockets where improvements could have been made funding Tennessee State. That gives me hope,” said Love.

