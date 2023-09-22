Suspects wanted after stealing Lego sets from Target, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin police are hoping to identify adult shoplifters who stole Lego sets from Target.

Police said the men in the photos stole six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses from the Cool Springs target, with a combined value of $1,500.

Police said these two men are accused of stealing six Lego sets from Target. (Franklin Police Department)

They left in a gray Nissan Cube, according to police.

There is a cash reward if you have information about who they are. If you recognize them, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

