Suspects wanted after stealing Lego sets from Target, police say
Six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses were valued at $1,500, police said.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin police are hoping to identify adult shoplifters who stole Lego sets from Target.
Police said the men in the photos stole six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses from the Cool Springs target, with a combined value of $1,500.
They left in a gray Nissan Cube, according to police.
There is a cash reward if you have information about who they are. If you recognize them, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
