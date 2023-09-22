Suspects wanted after stealing Lego sets from Target, police say

Six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses were valued at $1,500, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin police are hoping to identify adult shoplifters who stole Lego sets from Target.

Police said the men in the photos stole six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses from the Cool Springs target, with a combined value of $1,500.

Police said these two men are accused of stealing six Lego sets from Target.
Police said these two men are accused of stealing six Lego sets from Target.(Franklin Police Department)

They left in a gray Nissan Cube, according to police.

There is a cash reward if you have information about who they are. If you recognize them, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

