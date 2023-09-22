Student in custody after bringing gun to Nashville school

A student was taken into custody without incident after bringing a weapon to school.
(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was taken into custody on Friday morning after school administrators and a resource officer at McGavock High School found a gun on him, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Administrators received a tip prior to searching the student, MNPS spokesman Sean Braisted said. The student was taken into custody without incident, he said.

“Bringing a firearm to school is a zero-tolerance offense and a serious violation of law,” Braisted said. “We appreciate the school administration acting on the information received in order to keep students and staff at the school safe.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

