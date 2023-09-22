Search underway for missing woman in Clarksville, police say

“If anyone sees Julie or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare,” CPD said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a woman reported missing in Clarksville.

Clarksville police said 40-year-old Julie Robinson was last heard from by her family on Tuesday, Sep. 19 at her home on Seventh Street.

Robinson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair that is currently dyed purple, and blue eyes.

If you see her or have any information or video to share with police, contact Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5223.

Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Friday, September 22, 2023

