Search underway for armed man who forced himself into Nashville apartment

The man allegedly confronted a female victim, telling her in Spanish, “I want to talk to you,” police said.
Nashville police are looking to identify this man, who they say made a forced entry into an...
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville detectives are working to identify an alleged gunman who forced himself into an apartment on Aug. 24.

Police said the incident happened at a Hickory Club Drive apartment, where the man allegedly confronted a female victim, telling her in Spanish, “I want to talk to you,” police said. She ran away from the apartment.

Surveillance video shows the man following the victim out of the apartment with a handgun in his waistband, police said. The victim said she recognized the suspect as a “friend of a friend,” according to a media release.

Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

