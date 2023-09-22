School board asks state lawmakers to require substitutes to undergo lockdown training

The Rutherford County School board is sending a letter to state lawmakers asking them to require substitute teachers to be required to have lockdown training.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board is sending a letter to state lawmakers requesting the state to require substitute teachers to have lockdown training.

The board deferred action to require it locally until October to allow Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan to work with the vendor which provides subs to the county to set up a timeline to implement it.

Brink Fidler, who works for Defend Systems, made an informational presentation to the board to offer his company’s services in providing active shooter training to teachers.

His company trained teachers at The Covenant School prior to the shooting in March. He taught them to recognize the sound of gunshots.

“We don’t want the first time you hear it to be the real thing,” Fidler told the board. “I know what that is, and I know what I have to do.”

On the day of The Covenant School shooting, Fidler said the teachers there did everything perfectly.

The training was not an item on the board’s agenda and could be considered at a later date.

