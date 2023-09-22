Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure

Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to the potential for mold exposure.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing, which could allow mold to develop.

At least 541 reports of mold on the mattresses have been reported to the federal agency, but no injuries are known.

Approximately 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco locations in the northwest United States, San Francisco Bay Area and online are under the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall applies to mattresses manufactured at FXI’s San Bernadino, California, facility with select model numbers between Jan. 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

Customers can contact the mattress manufacturer FXI for a full refund or replacement mattress. Costco is also directly reaching out to customers who previously purchased a recalled mattress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
Police are searching for the suspect who witnesses said drove off in a dark-colored car.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri
One person was shot early Friday morning on Bell Road.
Shooting investigation underway in Antioch
A home in Greenbrier is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.
Greenbrier home deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni