Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

