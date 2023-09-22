One man injured in shooting outside Antioch motel

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Friday.
One person was shot early Friday morning on Bell Road.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Friday morning in Antioch.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. at 1111 Bell Road and officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Knights Inn. He was transported with serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

