One man injured in shooting outside Antioch motel

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Friday morning in Antioch.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. at 1111 Bell Road and officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Knights Inn. He was transported with serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

