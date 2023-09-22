Mayor John Cooper says goodbye to Nashville: ‘It’s been the honor of my life to serve’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said goodbye to the city he’s served as mayor since 2019 on Friday morning.

Cooper thanked Nashville and said, “It’s been the honor of my life to serve.”

“I leave this job with a great deal of confidence in Nashville’s success in the years ahead,” Cooper added. “I want to thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of being your mayor.”

He announced earlier in the year that he would not be running for re-election.

Mayor-elect Freddie O’Connell will be replacing Cooper after he beat out challenger Alice Rolli on Sept. 14. O’Connell will be sworn into office on Monday.

“Mayor Cooper and his administration have been incredibly helpful, and this private swearing is the most efficient way to execute a handoff between the two administrations,” O’Connell said. “This will allow us to get a team in place ahead of the first Metro Council meeting on October 3rd, and I look forward to celebrating with Nashvillians the following Saturday.”

