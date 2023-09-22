MTSU announces aerospace program moving to Shelbyville airport

State providing $57M to create the university’s new Flight Operations Center in Bedford County.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University’s aerospace campus is getting a big change. It’s moving from the Murfreesboro airport to Shelbyville.

The new Flight Operations Center will include space for flight dispatch, simulators, the maintenance management concentration, lab spaces, classrooms, equipment and more.

Governor Bill Lee was present for Thursday’s announcement.

“What we have in this program at MTSU is unique, and we should invest in it,” Lee said.

The state is giving MTSU $57 million for the new facility.

The move includes being in temporary facilities by the end of spring semester 2024, with approximately 10 to 20 aircraft relocating to Shelbyville next spring. Groundbreaking is set for summer or fall 2024, with eventual relocation to Shelbyville by summer or fall 2026.

