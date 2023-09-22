Metro Parks to open its first pickleball stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the fastest growing sports is expanding its footprint in Nashville as Metro Parks and Recreation is preparing to open its first venue solely for pickleball.

Over the last few weeks, construction has been underway as crews have been working to change out the playing surface at Centennial Sportsplex. Upon completion there will be four new pickle ball courts.

This comes after years of Metro Parks discussing ways to keep up with the demand for the sport, which has really taken off since the pandemic. Over the last several years, tennis courts have been used as an alternative playing surface.

Pre-pandemic, tennis courts were booked 30 times a year to play pickleball. Since then, that number has increased, according to Metro Parks officials.

Supply chain issues have delayed the installing of netting that will be used on the court, but plans are in the works install temporary ones. Metro Parks expects that hundreds could end up using the facility for leisure play.

The project has those who play pickleball excited about what’s to come as the venue nears completion.

“It’s great, it’s great for the sport,” Steve said. “It’s a fast-growing sport. I was talking to you earlier, I was back here in April and the courts that they’re making four out of, they were tennis courts and now I think they’re going to be championship courts.”

No definitive date has been set for when the stadium will open. Park officials say it’s contingent on weather and other variables that are at play.

