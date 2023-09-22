Member of Tennessee Three, other TN lawmakers at White House for Office of Gun Violence Prevention announcement

CORRECTS DATE Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, holds a sign in the House Civic Justice Committee...
CORRECTS DATE Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, holds a sign in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordinary Session meeting during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A member of the Tennessee Three and other state lawmakers will be at the White House on Friday for President Joe Biden’s anticipated announcement for the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Rep. Justin Jones released a video of him at the White House for the announcement and said this new office is an emergency response to the crisis of gun violence in our nation.

“This is a historic win for gun reform advocates and activists, and a testament to people power,” Jones said.

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, of Memphis, was also invited to attend Biden’s announcement.

“As a native Memphian, I am so very honored to be a part of this historic announcement,” said Camper. “Gun violence is a plague on our city, our Tennessee communities and our country. As a state legislator, I have seen laws passed at the state level that have put more guns on the street and policies that have led to more gun crimes, particularly here in Memphis. Our neighborhoods and our schools are less safe today than they were in the past. We should be able to shop, worship and learn without worrying about being shot. We’ve all seen too many tragedies in Memphis, in Nashville, and across the U.S. that have unfortunately led to the necessary creation of this office and I fully support the President and Vice-President Kamala Harris in their efforts.”

This will be the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention in the U.S.

Reports suggest this office would oversee gun violence prevention legislation and make efforts between advocacy groups, the White House and Congress on issues such as background checks, assault rifles and safe storage.

