How to Make Short Rib Potstickers with the Twelve Thirty Club
Potsticker Build:
Ingredients:
· 6 Oz Short Rib Farce
· 6 Each Wonton Wrappers
· 1 Tablespoon Blended Oil
· 2 Ounces Yuzu Ponzu
· 3 Each Cilantro Sprigs
· ½ Teaspoon Toasted Sesame Seeds
Procedure:
· Place one oz of filling in the center of each wonton wrapper.
· Lightly spray water on each wrapper, one by one-fold wrapper into half-moon, press together to seal, then crimp the top fold 3 times.
· Place on a plate that is lined lightly with cornstarch.
· Store in the fridge uncovered.
· Drop cooled pot stickers in boiling water for 2 minutes, or until fully cooked.
· Heat oil in non-stick pan until hot, place pot stickers bottom side down & sauté until golden brown.
· Place pot stickers in the bottom of a shallow bowl, ladle the hot ponzu over top.
· Garnish with cilantro sprigs and sesame seeds randomly over the top.
