How to Make Short Rib Potstickers with the Twelve Thirty Club

Potsticker Build:

Ingredients:

· 6 Oz Short Rib Farce

· 6 Each Wonton Wrappers

· 1 Tablespoon Blended Oil

· 2 Ounces Yuzu Ponzu

· 3 Each Cilantro Sprigs

· ½ Teaspoon Toasted Sesame Seeds

Procedure:

· Place one oz of filling in the center of each wonton wrapper.

· Lightly spray water on each wrapper, one by one-fold wrapper into half-moon, press together to seal, then crimp the top fold 3 times.

· Place on a plate that is lined lightly with cornstarch.

· Store in the fridge uncovered.

· Drop cooled pot stickers in boiling water for 2 minutes, or until fully cooked.

· Heat oil in non-stick pan until hot, place pot stickers bottom side down & sauté until golden brown.

· Place pot stickers in the bottom of a shallow bowl, ladle the hot ponzu over top.

· Garnish with cilantro sprigs and sesame seeds randomly over the top.

