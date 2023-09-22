Group of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of alcohol from East Nashville liquor store, owner offers reward for arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows the moment a group of thieves stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from an East Nashville liquor store recently.

The owner told WSMV4 that the group keeps coming back to steal more.

Owners said it was a setup, one person distracted the store clerk while the other ran off with more than 300 dollars’ worth of alcohol.

“These individuals were pretty brazen to just walk right out the door,” owner Aaron Armstrong said.

The surveillance video shows a man rushing out of Last Chance Liquors on Dickerson Pike with his hands full of stolen alcohol.

“This lady was at the counter buying something and communicating with the clerk and then you see, right here the individual walks by and out with four bottles of tequila,” Armstrong said.

“And then once our clerk realized what was going on and went out to see if maybe he had just gone out to take a phone call or if he had really run off, one of the other individuals stuffed two additional bottles of tequila into his backpack and also walked out.”

He said the lady you can see buying something at the counter was in on it.

“He ran down the street and the other two individuals pulled over on Cleveland Street, picked him up in their car and headed east down Cleveland Street,” Armstrong said.

A week later, they returned.

“This is the second event, you can see him walk out with two bottles from the store and our clerk realized that it was the same person who had just done the same thing,” Armstrong said.

This time they chased after him, and got the bottles back, however, he got away.

“We’re a neighborhood bottle shop we want it to be a place where our employees feel comfortable and safe, that the neighborhood feels comfortable and safe, so anytime somebody steals from your business it’s frustrating and disheartening,” Armstrong said.

Owners are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

