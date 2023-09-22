Greenbrier home deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire.
A home in Greenbrier is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.
A home in Greenbrier is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.(SBN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home in Greenbrier early Friday morning, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

Fire crews were called to a home just after 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mt Pleasant Road near the intersection of Hall Road.

The White House Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Williams told SBN that 80% of the home was lost to the fire and considers the structure a total loss. Firefighters were only able to save two rooms, according to SBN.

Williams told SBN that the fire appeared to have started on the front porch and then moved into the home.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire and awoke to their smoke detector, SBN said.

“They all made it out safely, but one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation,” Williams told SBN.

No other injuries were reported, according to SBN.

The family was put in contact with the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
Police are searching for the suspect who witnesses said drove off in a dark-colored car.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville

Latest News

One person was shot early Friday morning on Bell Road.
Shooting investigation underway in Antioch
Police are searching for the suspect who witnesses said drove off in a dark-colored car.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Group of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of alcohol from East Nashville liquor store, owner...
Group of thieves rob East Nashville liquor store, owner offers reward for arrest