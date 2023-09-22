Greenbrier home deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home in Greenbrier early Friday morning, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

Fire crews were called to a home just after 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mt Pleasant Road near the intersection of Hall Road.

The White House Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Williams told SBN that 80% of the home was lost to the fire and considers the structure a total loss. Firefighters were only able to save two rooms, according to SBN.

Williams told SBN that the fire appeared to have started on the front porch and then moved into the home.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire and awoke to their smoke detector, SBN said.

“They all made it out safely, but one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation,” Williams told SBN.

No other injuries were reported, according to SBN.

The family was put in contact with the American Red Cross.

