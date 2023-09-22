Fourth suspect arrested after July 4 murder after men fired more than 100 rounds during Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested in part of a murder investigation from July 4 when a man was murdered at the Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives arrested the fourth of seven suspects, Kentrell Baugh, on Friday afternoon for the murder of Christopher Harris, 27.

Baugh was taken into custody on Glenview Drive by Specialized Investigations Division detectives. Police said he’s been booked into juvenile detention on a charge of criminal homicide.

“Two other teens, 16 and 17, and a 23-year-old man were arrested in this case back in July. The investigation continues into the other persons involved,” MNPD said.

