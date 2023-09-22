Fourth suspect arrested after July 4 murder after men fired more than 100 rounds during Nashville murder

“The investigation continues into the other persons involved.”
Police said a man was gunned down on July Fourth at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
Police said a man was gunned down on July Fourth at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested in part of a murder investigation from July 4 when a man was murdered at the Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives arrested the fourth of seven suspects, Kentrell Baugh, on Friday afternoon for the murder of Christopher Harris, 27.

Previous Coverage:
Metro Police identify fourth suspect in fatal July 4 shooting
3rd suspect arrested after 7 men fired over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Teen, one of 7 accused in deadly shooting, arrested
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say

Baugh was taken into custody on Glenview Drive by Specialized Investigations Division detectives. Police said he’s been booked into juvenile detention on a charge of criminal homicide.

“Two other teens, 16 and 17, and a 23-year-old man were arrested in this case back in July. The investigation continues into the other persons involved,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

A second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting, a student is in custody after bringing a...
Friday evening news update
An organization in Tennessee is looking for more than 4,000 volunteers in less than a month.
TNachieves in need of 4,000 volunteers to mentor
The church hosted a conference over Labor Day weekend that required police officers to direct...
Mt. Juliet sends nearly $11K bill to church
It’s unclear at this time whether prosecutors will press charges.
Prosecutors review evidence in dog's death case