First Alert Forecast: Wonderful weekend ahead

Nice weather continues into the weekend but changes come next week.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More sunshine coming our way today with temperatures also in the mid-80s this afternoon.

The humidity should also not be an issue for us again today. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows dropping into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Our nice weather continues into Sunday with highs in the mid-80s with a few more clouds mixing in during the afternoon. While I still can’t completely rule out an isolated shower in west middle Tennessee on Sunday, it wouldn’t be until late in the day or even overnight.

NEXT WEEK

Next week we’ll be watching for some pop-up showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder.

Monday looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s, but Tuesday through Thursday we’ll need to keep an eye to the sky.

Each day the rain/storm threat is isolated, but still something worth watching. The highs next week stay in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
Police are searching for the suspect who witnesses said drove off in a dark-colored car.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville

Latest News

Friday will turn mostly sunny & very warm throughout Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: Warm & pleasant weekend on the way
A developing tropical system east of the Carolinas will bring even drier air to the Mid State...
Thursday evening First Alert Weather forecast
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like summer
It'll be a partly cloudy and warm weekend throughout Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather for a while