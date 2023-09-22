First Alert Forecast: Wonderful weekend ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More sunshine coming our way today with temperatures also in the mid-80s this afternoon.

The humidity should also not be an issue for us again today. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows dropping into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Our nice weather continues into Sunday with highs in the mid-80s with a few more clouds mixing in during the afternoon. While I still can’t completely rule out an isolated shower in west middle Tennessee on Sunday, it wouldn’t be until late in the day or even overnight.

NEXT WEEK

Next week we’ll be watching for some pop-up showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder.

Monday looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s, but Tuesday through Thursday we’ll need to keep an eye to the sky.

Each day the rain/storm threat is isolated, but still something worth watching. The highs next week stay in the low 80s.

