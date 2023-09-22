First Alert Forecast: Warm, pleasant weekend on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will remain above average through Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine’s in store this weekend.

Saturday will start with only isolated patches of valley fog. Full sunshine will boost temperatures well into the 80s by mid afternoon. We’ll have a light northerly breeze ushering in even less humid air, in response to Tropical Storm Ophelia (in the vicinity of the Carolinas).

Sunday will bring a few more clouds during the afternoon. Still though, after a cool start in the 50s temperatures will jump above average to the middle 80s in Nashville and surrounding areas.

Sunday night, even more cloud cover will move in, possibly supporting a light rain shower or two.

It'll be unseasonably warm this weekend for the start of autumn. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

A shower or two will be possible on Monday under a variably cloudy sky.

Similar weather’s likely Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring the best rain chances of next week, but even then we’ll only have a few showers scattered throughout Middle Tennessee.

Friday will turn partly cloudy and seasonable with highs around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.