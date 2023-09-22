City of Mt. Juliet bills Global Vision Church nearly $11k for officer overtime pay

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Mt. Juliet and the Mt. Juliet Police Department are looking for compensation from a local church for the overtime hours officers put in for an event over the last holiday weekend.

The Global Vision Bible Church hosted a National Deliverance Training Conference over Labor Day weekend, September 2 - 4, and local law enforcement was required to ensure the safety of both the conference attendees and city residents.

The church is located on Old Lebanon Dirt Road, which offers little space for cars to park during events. Officers are often required to coordinate visitors to designated parking areas while allowing neighborhood residents access to their homes.

Global Vision Bible Church logo (GVBC)

As a result of providing four Mt. Juliet Police officers to assist Global Vision Church with their conference, the city presented the church with an invoice for $10,958.72 on September 7. The city said the amount “reflects the non-budgeted expense of city taxpayer money that was spent on city employee wages and benefits,” during the conference.

Within the invoice letter, the city explains how difficult it is to pull officers away from their duties to the community, especially over a holiday weekend.

Efforts to reach Global Vision Bible Church for a statement have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.