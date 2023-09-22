City of Mt. Juliet bills Global Vision Church nearly $11k for officer overtime pay

The church hosted a conference over Labor Day weekend that required police officers to direct traffic and provide security.
Mt. Juliet Police
Mt. Juliet Police(Mt. Juliet Police)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Mt. Juliet and the Mt. Juliet Police Department are looking for compensation from a local church for the overtime hours officers put in for an event over the last holiday weekend.

The Global Vision Bible Church hosted a National Deliverance Training Conference over Labor Day weekend, September 2 - 4, and local law enforcement was required to ensure the safety of both the conference attendees and city residents.

The church is located on Old Lebanon Dirt Road, which offers little space for cars to park during events. Officers are often required to coordinate visitors to designated parking areas while allowing neighborhood residents access to their homes.

Global Vision Bible Church logo
Global Vision Bible Church logo(GVBC)

As a result of providing four Mt. Juliet Police officers to assist Global Vision Church with their conference, the city presented the church with an invoice for $10,958.72 on September 7. The city said the amount “reflects the non-budgeted expense of city taxpayer money that was spent on city employee wages and benefits,” during the conference.

Within the invoice letter, the city explains how difficult it is to pull officers away from their duties to the community, especially over a holiday weekend.

Efforts to reach Global Vision Bible Church for a statement have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Woman hurt after she was shot through window
Teen in custody after gun found at McGavock High
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes across Nashville, police say
Nashville police are looking to identify this man, who they say made a forced entry into an...
Search underway for armed man who forced himself into Nashville apartment