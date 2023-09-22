2nd arrest made in connection to deadly Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a teen at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

Clarksville Police arrested 22-year-old Curtis Solberg on Thursday afternoon and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

This comes after police arrested 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday on September 13.

Both Solberg and Golliday are charged in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy on the afternoon of Sept. 6.

The teenager was driving a red Dodge Charger with a 17-year-old girl in his car at the time of the shooting.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he remained hospitalized until Sept. 12 when he died of his injuries. Police said the girl was not injured.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville Police.

