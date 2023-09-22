2nd arrest made in connection to deadly Clarksville shooting

Two men are now charged in the shooting that killed a teenager on September 6.
Two arrests have been made after a teenager was shot and killed at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Holiday Drive in Clarksville on Sept. 6.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a teen at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

Clarksville Police arrested 22-year-old Curtis Solberg on Thursday afternoon and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

This comes after police arrested 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday on September 13.

Both Solberg and Golliday are charged in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy on the afternoon of Sept. 6.

Previous Coverage:
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Clarksville
Teen dies nearly one week after Clarksville shooting

The teenager was driving a red Dodge Charger with a 17-year-old girl in his car at the time of the shooting.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he remained hospitalized until Sept. 12 when he died of his injuries. Police said the girl was not injured.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

