WATCH: Titans star DeAndre Hopkins spotted strolling in locker room during online college class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sundays, you can catch Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catching passes in Nissan Stadium and during the week, if you’re enrolled in online classes at Clemson University, you might see him in your next Zoom class.

A student at Clemson, RJ Mack, experienced this very phenomenon. Hopkins was spotted strolling in what appears to be the Titans locker room or facility during a Zoom class.

Sure, it’s normal to see star college football players in your class on campus, but it’s not every day you see a former player turned NFL star attend your online class.

According to The Tiger’s associate editor Justin Robertson, Hopkins recently enrolled as a student at Clemson, where he played college football. The NFL wide receiver is reportedly working toward a degree in parks, rec and tourism management.

Now with the Tennessee Titans, former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins is back enrolled as a student at Clemson and is working toward a degree in parks, rec and tourism management (taking online classes).



Hopkins played at Clemson from 2010-2012 before going to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9QxYL1sWhx — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) September 14, 2023

