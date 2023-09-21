WATCH: Titans star DeAndre Hopkins spotted strolling in locker room during online college class

The NFL wide receiver is reportedly working toward a degree in parks, rec and tourism management.
Titans wide receiver spotted strolling in locker room while attending online college class (Credit: RJ Mack)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sundays, you can catch Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catching passes in Nissan Stadium and during the week, if you’re enrolled in online classes at Clemson University, you might see him in your next Zoom class.

A student at Clemson, RJ Mack, experienced this very phenomenon. Hopkins was spotted strolling in what appears to be the Titans locker room or facility during a Zoom class.

Sure, it’s normal to see star college football players in your class on campus, but it’s not every day you see a former player turned NFL star attend your online class.

According to The Tiger’s associate editor Justin Robertson, Hopkins recently enrolled as a student at Clemson, where he played college football. The NFL wide receiver is reportedly working toward a degree in parks, rec and tourism management.

