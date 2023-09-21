Valonda Calloway Shows How to Make the Most of the Fall Season

With cooler temperatures and traditions like tailgating, fall is such a great time of year! And I’ve just discovered a favorite new rum: Ten To One Rum. It is made with no additives – no flavoring, coloring, or added sugar. I like to enjoy it in a rum punch mimosa, and it is easy to make at home. Just add white and dark rum, grenadine, simple syrup, lime and orange juice and shake until chilled. Pour into Collins glass and top with pineapple juice and prosecco. Garnish with lime twist.

Ten To One was founded by Trinidad native Marc Farrell. It is also part of Pronghorn, an investment fund committed to spending $200 million to support its mission to diversify the spirits industry, beginning with black-owned brands. Learn more at tentoonerum.com and pronghorn.co

After such a hot summer, most of our skincare routines could use some help. I just discovered a new line that not only helps my skin look great, but it is better for the environment too. While most skincare products contain plain water as their primary ingredient, the new luxury clean beauty line, Purdori, incorporates an innovative “row ice plus” blend as its base ingredient in every product. This proprietary, multipurpose blend is made with ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera, so there is no need for ineffective fillers. Ice plant extract helps repair the skin barrier, balance skin’s natural moisture. Aloe Vera moisturizes, heals, reduces acne, lightens blemishes, and fights signs of aging. The rose water helps to protect against free radical damage, speed up wound healing, reduce redness, and soothe inflammation. My favorite product in the line is the toner, which removes any dirt, and grime still left on my face after cleansing and it smells amazing! Learn more about purdori.com

During the fall months, we usually spend more time inside our homes, so it is a great time to freshen up our space. Air freshener is typically sold based on how you want your space to smell, but a new collection of Febreze products is focusing on how you want your space to feel. Febreze’s new “Mood Collection” allows you to define the mood of a space, and for good reason: scent is scientifically tied to emotions, memories, and mental health. The new scents Refresh & Energize, Soothe & Restore, and Romance & Desire help set the mood throughout the home and keep your favorite spaces smelling fresh. NEW Febreze Mood Collection is available at Target and Walmart for $3.30.

