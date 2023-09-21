Teen dies after crashing into South Nashville woman’s yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A South Nashville teen is dead after crashing his car into a woman’s front yard Monday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Angel Guerra, 18, was speeding down Harding Place when he crashed into a mailbox, two concrete culverts and a telephone pole.

The homeowner said she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I was sitting watching TV, and I heard this big boom, like a real loud sound like a truck was coming through the house,” Pamela Childress said. “I opened the door, and when I got out, I saw a car turned upside down and lots of people in my front yard.”

Childress said she grabbed her phone and started calling 911 when someone yelled, “he’s stuck inside.” Paramedics said Guerra died that night in Childress’ front yard.

Guerra’s family told Childress that he had been on his way home.

“I just couldn’t believe it, right now it still feels like a dream, because I have known him since the 3rd grade,” Hugo Aguilar said. “He was a good guy, a good person, and anyone who knew him knows he didn’t deserve this.”

Police said they are waiting for the toxicology report.

