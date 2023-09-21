TBI: Henry County man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

TBI agents said they received information about possible child sexual abuse material involving a young girl and an adult man.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Henry County man has been charged after creating and distributing child sexual abuse material online, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began the investigation on Tuesday that prompted the arrest of 40-year-old Justin Farris. TBI said IT received information on a possible case of sexual abuse material involving a young girl and an adult man.

TBI investigated with the assistance of neighboring agencies and determined Farris was responsible for creating and distributing the image online. Agents obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home on Wednesday and were able to arrest and charge him with their findings.

TBI said Farris was arrested and charged on counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

