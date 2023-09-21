School bus driver sues WeGo for alleged negligence in August head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A charter school bus driver has filed a lawsuit against WeGo, Nashville’s city transit service, and a WeGo bus driver for alleged negligence related to a head-on bus crash in August.

In the lawsuit, Keyontae McEwen claims WeGo and its bus driver, Tyler Henning, were negligent when a WeGo bus crashed head-on Aug. 29 into a charter bus she was driving. McEwen alleges she was driving in her lane, but Henning crossed the center line and crashed into the bus head-on, violating several traffic laws.

McEwen was critically injured in the crash. Eleven children were on the bus, many of whom were also injured.

“The collision was extremely violent, causing injury to numerous individuals, including children,” the lawsuit says. “Defendant Tyler Henning was not experiencing any sudden medical emergency that would cause him to lose control of his vehicle.”

McEwen claims in the lawsuit WeGo is also responsible for not properly training Henning.

McEwen said she suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured ribs and an injured back, among other injuries.

McEwen is seeking compensation for the crash, not exceeding $1 million, according to the lawsuit.

WeGo said it won’t comment about pending legal matters.

Read the full lawsuit below:

