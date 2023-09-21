Ryman Auditorium hosts Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 22nd annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show was held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium.

Music stars packed the Ryman with performances from artists including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and Marty Stuart.

“Music thrives because it’s circles of equals and loving equals, and it’s trust and there’s mutual appreciation,” singer-songwriter Allison Russell said. “This night is so much about community and not about competition.”

You can watch the awards show on the Americana Music Association’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.