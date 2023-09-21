Police: Man shot at Clarksville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been critically injured after a shooting at the Grand View Apartments on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex, located at 376 S. Lancaster Road, at about 8 p.m. for a possible shooting. Officers found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and is in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle with dark tinted windows leave the scene. Police do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Clarksville Police immediately.

