Police: Man shot at Clarksville apartment complex

The victim was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to police.
Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting at the Grand View Apartments at 376 S....
Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting at the Grand View Apartments at 376 S. Lancaster Road on Wednesday night.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been critically injured after a shooting at the Grand View Apartments on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex, located at 376 S. Lancaster Road, at about 8 p.m. for a possible shooting. Officers found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and is in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle with dark tinted windows leave the scene. Police do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Clarksville Police immediately.

