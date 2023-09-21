Police looking for shooter who opened fire at apartment complex

One person was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to Clarksville Police.
One person was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to Clarksville Police.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man has been critically injured and a search is underway after a shooting at the Grand View Apartments on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

Clarksville officers were dispatched to the apartment complex, located at 376 S. Lancaster Road, at about 8 p.m. for a possible shooting. Officers found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and is in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows leave the scene. Police do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Clarksville Police immediately.

The victim was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A teenager is charged with shooting a man while he sat in a car on Shawn Drive early Wednesday...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’

Latest News

One person was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to Clarksville Police.
Shooting investigation in Clarksville
The body found inside a crashed car has been identified as a missing man.
Body found on Robertson Co. highway identified as missing man
Brandi Carlile, center, on the red carpet before the Americana Music Association Honors and...
Ryman Auditorium hosts Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show
Many arguments for and against the flags were heard during Monday’s public comment period at...
Citizens speak out about Pride flags in Williamson County classrooms