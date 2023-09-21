More than $7K raised for vendor whose fruit stand was destroyed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Since a video of a man destroying a Nashville man’s fruit stand went viral, more than $7,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account.

Diego Jimenez had his fruit stand destroyed by 48-year-old David Johnson on Sept. 16.

Johnson allegedly parked his vehicle next to a man’s fruit stand and started throwing his produce, picked up a table and canopy, flipping them over causing both to break, according to an arrest report. He caused about $3,000 worth of damages after destroying the produce, table and canopy, according to police.

The GoFundMe is linked to Jimenez’s TikTok where several videos have gone viral. After two days of being active, the fundraiser has raised over $7,438.

Fruit stand vendor attack (WSMV)

