Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Popeyes location has shut down due to a viral video.

A former employee recorded a video in the kitchen of Popeyes on Showcase Boulevard off of the Perkins Exit on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen.

A day after the video Tennessee Department of Health completed an assessment of Popeyes condition.

They received a 98, according to the inspection report.

Popeyes released a statement on the matter on Thursday.

“Absolutely nothing about the condition of the restaurant in this video is acceptable. Even though the Health Department visited yesterday and confirmed no issues at the restaurant located at 4720 Showcase Blvd, Memphis, TN, we shut it down, thoroughly cleaned and will not reopen until we understand what happened and team members have been retrained on proper procedures

Stephaine Douglas is working to get more information and will bring you the details in our afternoon show.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.