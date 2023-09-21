Mayfield man arrested for several sexual offenses, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - A Mayfield man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was indicted for several sexual offenses, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP received reports in early August of people accusing 53-year-old Paul West of sexually abusing them as children.

Police investigated the allegations and on Sep. 19 testified before a Graves County grand jury.

West was indicted on the following:

Two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st-degree

Five counts of sexual abuse 1st-degree (victim under 12 years of age)

Two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism

West was arrested at his home on Wednesday afternoon and booked in the Graves County Jail where he posted bond soon after, according to police.

Mayfield Man Indicted for Multiple Sexual Offenses A Mayfield Man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a Graves... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.