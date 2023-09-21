Mayfield man arrested for several sexual offenses, police say
KSP said people accused the 53-year-old of sexually abusing them as children.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - A Mayfield man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was indicted for several sexual offenses, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).
KSP received reports in early August of people accusing 53-year-old Paul West of sexually abusing them as children.
Police investigated the allegations and on Sep. 19 testified before a Graves County grand jury.
West was indicted on the following:
- Two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st-degree
- Five counts of sexual abuse 1st-degree (victim under 12 years of age)
- Two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism
West was arrested at his home on Wednesday afternoon and booked in the Graves County Jail where he posted bond soon after, according to police.
