Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots towards the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man wanted after two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sep. 11 as they got off a school bus in North Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police said detectives are working to find 22-year-old Sylvester Buford, who is believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Cumberland View neighborhood that injured a 16-year-old and grazed a 6-year-old as they got home from school.
Previous Coverage:
Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots towards the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street. As he fired shots, a passenger inside a white Honda Accord was also shooting towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by, police said.
Police believe that Buford’s gunfire injured the boys.
“The 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder,” MNPD said. “The 6-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Centennial Hospital with a graze wound to the back and was treated.”
Buford is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
More News:
“Anyone with information on Buford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.