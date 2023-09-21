Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say

Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots towards the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street.
Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man wanted after two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sep. 11 as they got off a school bus in North Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives are working to find 22-year-old Sylvester Buford, who is believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Cumberland View neighborhood that injured a 16-year-old and grazed a 6-year-old as they got home from school.

Previous Coverage:
2 boys hit in drive-by shooting coming home from school: ‘Bullets don’t have eyes, that’s why you need to duck, dodge and run’
2 boys injured after drive-by shooting at North Nashville apartments, police say

Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots towards the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street. As he fired shots, a passenger inside a white Honda Accord was also shooting towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by, police said.

Police believe that Buford’s gunfire injured the boys.

“The 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder,” MNPD said. “The 6-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Centennial Hospital with a graze wound to the back and was treated.”

Buford is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

More News:
14-year-old arrested after stealing school bus in Nashville, police say
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
School bus driver sues WeGo for alleged negligence in August head-on crash
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus

“Anyone with information on Buford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
A teenager is charged with shooting a man while he sat in a car on Shawn Drive early Wednesday...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say

Latest News

A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
School bus driver sues WeGo for alleged negligence in August head-on crash
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus (Credit: Isaac Kimes)
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mayfield man arrested for several sexual offenses, police say
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches