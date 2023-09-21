Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man wanted after two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sep. 11 as they got off a school bus in North Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives are working to find 22-year-old Sylvester Buford, who is believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Cumberland View neighborhood that injured a 16-year-old and grazed a 6-year-old as they got home from school.

Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots towards the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street. As he fired shots, a passenger inside a white Honda Accord was also shooting towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by, police said.

Police believe that Buford’s gunfire injured the boys.

“The 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder,” MNPD said. “The 6-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Centennial Hospital with a graze wound to the back and was treated.”

Buford is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

“Anyone with information on Buford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

