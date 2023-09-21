Man high on meth pulls machete on Nashville officers, police say

Officers demanded he put it down, but he didn’t so officers tased him, according to the report.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homeless man was arrested in Nashville Tuesday after police said he pulled out a machete and threatened officers.

Officers were dispatched to a homeless camp at 180 Anthes Drive in Nashville regarding a person with a knife who was threatening a woman, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

As officers looked for whoever made the call, police said Kevin Dewayne Butler showed up and unsheathed a machete that was attached to his belt. Officers demanded he put it down, but he didn’t so officers tased him, according to the report.

Police said Butler told them he didn’t put down the machete because he was on “high on meth.”

Butler was taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a first responder and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

