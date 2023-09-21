Isaiah 117 House holds charity golf tournament in Nashville

The tournament will help raise awareness and funds for the Isaiah 117 House in Davidson County.
FILE
FILE
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that provides care for kids awaiting foster placement, will hold a golf tournament to benefit their cause on Friday.

The tournament at Ted Rhodes Golf Course, 1901 Ed Temple Blvd., will help raise awareness and funds for the Isaiah 117 House in Davidson County.

The house provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement, according to its website. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions, according to the nonprofit.

Isiah 117
Isiah 117(Isaiah 117 Facebook)

“Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them,” the nonprofit said.

The tournament is sold out for players, but team sponsorships are still available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
A teenager is charged with shooting a man while he sat in a car on Shawn Drive early Wednesday...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say

Latest News

Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
School bus driver sues WeGo for alleged negligence in August head-on crash
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus (Credit: Isaac Kimes)
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mayfield man arrested for several sexual offenses, police say