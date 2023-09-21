Isaiah 117 House holds charity golf tournament in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that provides care for kids awaiting foster placement, will hold a golf tournament to benefit their cause on Friday.

The tournament at Ted Rhodes Golf Course, 1901 Ed Temple Blvd., will help raise awareness and funds for the Isaiah 117 House in Davidson County.

The house provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement, according to its website. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions, according to the nonprofit.

Isiah 117 (Isaiah 117 Facebook)

“Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them,” the nonprofit said.

The tournament is sold out for players, but team sponsorships are still available.

