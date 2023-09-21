Here’s when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Tennessee, Nashville

Do you want to see the Wienermobile?
The Wienermobile's homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers' title of...
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”(Oscar Mayer)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and will soon be in the Volunteer State.

The iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.” The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

Do you want to see the Wienermobile? Look no further. Below is its schedule for strolling through Middle Tennessee:

  • Nashville - Kroger, 3939 Old Hickory Blvd., Thursday, Sep. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Nashville - Dachtoberfest, 928 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Saturday, Sep. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Nashville - Kroger, 5771 Nolensville Road, Friday, Sep. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Brentwood - Kroger, 210 Franklin Road, Sunday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Brentwood - Kroger, 6690 Nolensville Pike, Friday, Sep. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Franklin - Kroger, 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
