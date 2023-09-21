NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and will soon be in the Volunteer State.

The iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

Previous Coverage: Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.” The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

Do you want to see the Wienermobile? Look no further. Below is its schedule for strolling through Middle Tennessee:

Nashville - Kroger, 3939 Old Hickory Blvd., Thursday, Sep. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nashville - Dachtoberfest, 928 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Saturday, Sep. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nashville - Kroger, 5771 Nolensville Road, Friday, Sep. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Brentwood - Kroger, 210 Franklin Road, Sunday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brentwood - Kroger, 6690 Nolensville Pike, Friday, Sep. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin - Kroger, 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here’s when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Tennessee, Nashville (Oscar Mayer)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.