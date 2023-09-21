Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million

The money Food City pays will primarily go towards Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Fund, Skrmetti said, which supports local efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.
Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million
Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million(City of Huntsville)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Thursday a $44.5 million settlement with Food City over the company’s opioid misconduct.

The settlement marks the latest in the state’s work to handle the opioid crisis.

Previous Coverage: Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

“Every entity that contributed to the opioid crisis must be held accountable. Our Consumer Protection Division remains relentless in the pursuit of justice and I am proud of their aggressive enforcement in this case,” said Skrmetti. “By paying a hefty price to resolve past misconduct, Food City provides critical resources to save lives and protect families and can now get back to the business of serving its customers and supporting Tennessee communities.”

The money Food City pays will primarily go towards Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Fund, Skrmetti said, which supports local efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Additionally, Food City agreed to up training for pharmacy staff, update their prescription validation process and report more data to the state.

Food City released a statement following Skrmetti’s announcement, saying the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but the company is hoping to contribute to opioid-related programs.

“The agreement states that it is not an admission or evidence of any liability or wrongdoing,” Food City said, adding that the company “will contribute to the opioid-related programs that are being established as a result of the previous settlements with national retailers and distributors.”

The settlement also includes an agreement for Food City to provided employment opportunities for Tennesseans recovering from opioid addiction.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
A teenager is charged with shooting a man while he sat in a car on Shawn Drive early Wednesday...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mayfield man arrested for several sexual offenses, police say
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man high on meth pulls machete on Nashville officers, police say
Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting at the Grand View Apartments at 376 S....
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville
This promotional photo shows country singer Hank Williams who died Jan. 1, 1953. (Source:...
Country Music Hall of Fame honors Hank Williams with special concert