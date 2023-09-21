Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Thursday a $44.5 million settlement with Food City over the company’s opioid misconduct.

The settlement marks the latest in the state’s work to handle the opioid crisis.

Previous Coverage: Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

“Every entity that contributed to the opioid crisis must be held accountable. Our Consumer Protection Division remains relentless in the pursuit of justice and I am proud of their aggressive enforcement in this case,” said Skrmetti. “By paying a hefty price to resolve past misconduct, Food City provides critical resources to save lives and protect families and can now get back to the business of serving its customers and supporting Tennessee communities.”

The money Food City pays will primarily go towards Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Fund, Skrmetti said, which supports local efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Additionally, Food City agreed to up training for pharmacy staff, update their prescription validation process and report more data to the state.

Food City released a statement following Skrmetti’s announcement, saying the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but the company is hoping to contribute to opioid-related programs.

“The agreement states that it is not an admission or evidence of any liability or wrongdoing,” Food City said, adding that the company “will contribute to the opioid-related programs that are being established as a result of the previous settlements with national retailers and distributors.”

The settlement also includes an agreement for Food City to provided employment opportunities for Tennesseans recovering from opioid addiction.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.