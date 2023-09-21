First Alert Forecast: Warm & pleasant weekend on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lots of sunshine is in store over the next several days with no rain expected for most until next week.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Lovely late summer weather’s in store for tonight. It’ll stay mainly clear and turn cool. Early Friday temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warm once again. We’ll have a light easterly wind and a high in the mid-upper 80s.

Saturday will be a near repeat of Friday. However, a developing northeast wind will usher in even drier air. That northeast wind will form in response to what will likely be Tropical Storm Ophelia moving inland from the Atlantic Ocean into the Carolinas by that time. No rain is expected here from that system, however.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday, albeit a touch cooler from start to finish. Late Sunday afternoon, the slightest chance for a pop-up shower can be expected over western Middle Tennessee.

NEXT WEEK:

Slight chances for a few showers are in the forecast from Monday through Thursday of next week, as a weak weather system approaches and traverses the Mid State. For most of us, it’ll just bring more cloud cover though, with slightly cooler weather too.

