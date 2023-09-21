First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few showers and pockets of drizzle are expected to start off our Thursday.

This rain will not last all day as most of the showers will taper off by the afternoon and then we’ll focus on trying to get some clearing the rest of the day. Temperatures should stay in the mid-80s this afternoon.

More sunshine is coming our way tomorrow with temperatures also in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Most if not all of Sunday is now looking dry with highs back in the 80s again for the day.

Our next round of rain moves in Monday night and into Tuesday with a couple of pop-up showers even lingering into our Wednesday.

It will be slightly cooler next week with highs in the lower 80s.

