Country Music Hall of Fame honors Hank Williams with special concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host a concert to commemorate Hank Williams’ 100th birthday, which was Sunday, September 17.

The concert will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the museum’s CMA theater on Thursday. The show will feature a wide-ranging representation of the country music community including:

Suzy Bogguss

Laura Cantrell

Rodney Crowell

Della Mare

S.G. Goodman

Brennen Leigh

Delbert McClinton

Chuck Mead

Wendy Moten

Hank Williams’ Grandchildren: Holly Williams Hilary Williams Sam Williams



Hank Williams is credited with more than 30 hit songs in his short career, including “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Jambalaya” and “Lovesick Blues.”

He wrote many songs that are now considered the standard in country music.

Tony Bennett’s 1951 pop cover of “Cold, Cold Heart” showed the crossover potential of Williams’ songwriting, and over the past seven decades, his music has been recorded by artists in nearly every genre.

Thursday’s concert is free to CMHOF museum members. To reserve tickets, visit the museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.