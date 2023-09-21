Country Music Hall of Fame honors Hank Williams with special concert

The show will commemorate what would have been his 100th birthday on Sunday, September 17.
This promotional photo shows country singer Hank Williams who died Jan. 1, 1953. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host a concert to commemorate Hank Williams’ 100th birthday, which was Sunday, September 17.

The concert will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the museum’s CMA theater on Thursday. The show will feature a wide-ranging representation of the country music community including:

  • Suzy Bogguss
  • Laura Cantrell
  • Rodney Crowell
  • Della Mare
  • S.G. Goodman
  • Brennen Leigh
  • Delbert McClinton
  • Chuck Mead
  • Wendy Moten
  • Hank Williams’ Grandchildren:
    • Holly Williams
    • Hilary Williams
    • Sam Williams

Hank Williams is credited with more than 30 hit songs in his short career, including “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Jambalaya” and “Lovesick Blues.”

He wrote many songs that are now considered the standard in country music.

Tony Bennett’s 1951 pop cover of “Cold, Cold Heart” showed the crossover potential of Williams’ songwriting, and over the past seven decades, his music has been recorded by artists in nearly every genre.

Thursday’s concert is free to CMHOF museum members. To reserve tickets, visit the museum’s website.

